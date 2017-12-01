The ninth annual Palm Springs Women in Film and Television (PSWFT) Broken Glass Awards honored five outstanding women with a variety of expertise in the film and television industry.

Nearly 300 guests filled the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa’s ballroom for an afternoon that included Lynne Lockwood’s harp performance and a red carpet interview with Dan McGrath of EZ103FM, and anchor Janet Zappala of KMIR-TV.

Five impressive presenters highlighted each honoree’s contributions and talents. As the recipients accepted their awards, they shared their inspirations, passions, and entertaining stories related to their lives in “the biz”.

KESQ anchor Karen Devine served as emcee. Mitch Blumberg and Bianca Rae co-chaired the event, and Spencer’s Restaurant, Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, The Shops on El Paseo and Grayse were sponsors.

Presenters and honorees were:

• Writer and actor Laurence Luckinbill presented the Desert Diva award to his wife and entertainer, Lucie Arnaz

• Actress Frances Fisher presented the Broken Glass Award to stuntwoman and SAG/AFTRA president, Jane Austin

• President of Wonderstar Productions, Kim Waltrip presented the Rising Star Award to Kellee McQuinn

• Director and Executive Officer of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center at Eisenhower Medical Center, John E. Thoresen presented to Humanitarian Award to Nelda Linsk

• Award winning photographer, Michael Childers presented The Gena Award to Stefanie Powers.

Part of the PSWFT mission is to empower, promote, and nurture women and men in the media, entertainment, and communication industries. They also work with the community by bringing film, television, new media, and still photography production to the Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs Women in Film & Television

1775 E. Palm Canyon Dr, Ste. 110-381

Palm Springs, CA 92264

760-238-0306

pswift.org