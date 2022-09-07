Dare to be Different

Where do you see Brotherly Lies in the LGBTQ+ film spectrum?

I personally see a kind of gap a little bit or a lane in the LGBTQ film market, where I wanted Brotherly Lies to be a different kind of movie in that way. Something that was very thoughtful, very atmospheric. We shot it in a very unusual way, the way it was shot and the way we lit it. It's lit with literally a couple of candles, that's it. We used special lenses and camera.

The script is actually something you began writing in the 1990s. Did you have to update it in any way to make it relevant in 2020?

I think the one thing I did change a bit, if I look back at the original draft, is I really focused more on the traumatic elements. How people deal with trauma. I guess if there is an examination in this film, it's all of these characters are dealing with issues and they each have a different way of processing it. The David character is processing his trauma in one way. His brother, Lex, is processing it in a completely different way, even though they experienced a similar trauma in their younger days. That's where the conflict is between them. That's where the big conflict is. They're not accepting each other's process in how they're dealing with it. They're not listening to each other, really.

Same thing with Shane and David. Everybody is making the wrong choices here. That's another thing I wanted to play on. I think almost all of us have had strong feelings for someone that didn't have strong feelings back toward us. We don't hear it. It should be obvious to us, but we don't want to hear it. We hear something else, even when it's obvious to everyone around them. So that's also what's at work here as far as all the love triangles going on here. They're all in love with the wrong person. That's what gets played out because of this underlying trauma between the two brothers.

What do you like best about character-based films?

I've always been attracted to these situations where characters have to deal with something. They can't get out. That's why I love movies like The Boys in the Band. The Birthday Party by Harold Pinter. I'm just attracted to that material in general, because they can't escape. They have to deal with it. I find that's inherently absorbing if it's done right and can bring about a lot of interesting tension and storytelling and character examination. I like all of the characters in Brotherly Lies. In a way they're brave, because they do end up facing it and letting the ash fall where it falls.