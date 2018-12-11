I understand the play takes place in Palm Springs.

Yes, and it makes a statement about Palm Springs, though obviously it’s meant for a wider audience than just us locals. I’ve lived in the valley for more than 30 years, but my plays have been staged all over the country. I’d be a household name if only I were more famous.

I’m told the play is a comedy?

A dark comedy, yes, meaning it’s got the structure of a comedy but it’s not just about the laughs. It’s an entertainment, not a deeply serious play. Although there are some pretty serious moments. I like dark comedies where you’re not quite sure whether to laugh or cry. Or both.

What’s the arc of the play?

It’s about love. It follows six characters as they make their way through the difficult terrain of love in its many forms – romantic, parental, and philial or friendship.

Tell us about the cast and director.

This is a staged reading, not a full production. But it will be very high quality. Our director is Andy Harmon. Harmon founded and leads the Writers Studio at the CVRep Conservatory and facilitates the group’s bimonthly “Writing for Performance” workshop. We have a very talented cast which includes Domingo Winstead, Phylicia Mason, Richard Marlow, Lisa Hammert, Dan Graff, and Sean Timothy Brown. The stage manager is Roy Boucher.

When did you become interested in theater?

I got the bug as a teenager. I grew up outside New York, so our parents took us to see Broadway shows. I saw Angela Lansbury in the original production of Mame and Sammy Davis Jr. in the musical version of Golden Boy. All those shows were great, but when I was 15 we went on a school field trip to the Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Connecticut. We saw Macbeth. I came out afterward shaking my head. I hadn’t understood half the dialog but I was suddenly very aware of what theater was capable of. Then a few years later after we moved to Washington DC, I went to Arena Stage and saw “Jack MacGowran in the Works of Samuel Beckett” — a great actor doing great modern theater. I was hooked.