Keeping Arts Alive

What caused you to become involved with Together We Can: A Celebration Of Arts Education?

Initially, it was Carol Channing. I think that it began when the governator [Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who served as California’s governor between 2003-2011], began eliminating arts programs in the California school system. Being a Republican for the time being, he had to show where you could make budget cuts so he could lower taxes so arts programs began disappearing. They had been disappearing for years and they were at the point where they were kind of skeletons to begin with so for them to go away now would be really crucial. Carol stepped up. She was living in Palm Springs with her last husband. She enlisted David Green, who has this (MTU) program in the Palm Springs Unified School District. They threw a big fundraiser at the Agua Caliente, the casino resort at Rancho Mirage, and she asked if I would be on the bill. I said, “Yeah”

What will we see when we tune in?

Well, I’m the emcee, but I’m not carrying the show. I know it’s very difficult to do comedy virtually with no audience. I’m basically delivering the message about where this money is going to go, how much we need, and what’s actually happened to arts education in high schools. But other people who are coming on are actually going to be working, performing with the kids and doing other things. Stars like Lucie Arnaz and Bryan Batt are going to be actually performing. Mostly, it’s going to be about watching what the kids can do. I went there right before everything shut down to do a benefit in Rancho Mirage with the kids. And I was emceeing and introducing the kids and it fell apart at the last minute because everybody was afraid to go out and we didn’t do it. So, this is that, instead. You’re going to get to see how good these kids are.