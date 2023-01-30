Brutalist Designers Plan Off-Grid Concrete Oases in Joshua Tree

During her design-school days in San Francisco, Erika Stahlman would pass by the big Brutalist wedge of the Hyatt Regency that slouches toward the Embarcadero and tell herself it was reviled for no good reason: “I loved it and thought, ‘Sorry nobody else likes it.’ ”

Stahlman, who turns 51 in February, is a 1990 graduate of Palm Desert High School, where she was Erika Reynolds, a member of the swim and dance teams and, in her senior year, a class ambassador. “I was known for being Erika, for sure,” she reflected on the Sunday afternoon in November when we met her and her fiancée, Omar Nobil Ahmad, at a sunny vacation rental in Pioneertown. Ahmad is a lanky 44-year-old Londoner whose professional name is Omar Nobil. His first job in fashion design was at Abercrombie & Fitch, and later he joined Banana Republic and attained the rank of vice president of women’s design. He left the company in 2021 and founded Unincorporated Associates with Stahlman. It’s their own multidisciplinary design firm, and they have big plans for the desert.

After our interview, the couple would do a photo shoot on the site of their first proposed project, and the next day drive cross-country with their dogs, Winston, a labradoodle, and Charlotte, a Great Dane. Nobil had just signed on as creative director at Design Within Reach, a division of MillerKnoll, and the destination was a new home in Connecticut.