Bubble Time

The property is intimate, not isolated.

Bubble Hotels is far enough away from downtown Joshua Tree that it feels secluded, but it’s close enough to town and the national park that visitors won’t feel freaked out. “People want to experience the outdoors and visit national parks but don’t always feel comfortable camping on the ground,” says Resnick. “The hope is this enables people to experience our national and state parks and be comfortable doing so.”

Community is key.

Resnick acknowledges that besides preserving the land, working with Joshua Tree’s local residents is a top prioriy for Bubble Hotels. “We’re not a huge corporation,” says Resnick, an entrepreneur who raised over $780,000 on Indiegogo to build the venue. “The community of Joshua Tree has so many creative minds and talented artists [who’ve] reached out to host art shows and music events.” https://www.instagram.com/bubble_hotels/?hl=en