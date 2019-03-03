This season, designers at Saks Fifth Avenue are changing course from the casual and unbothered looks that dominated 2018 to more elegant and audacious styles that conjure the drama of old Hollywood — though their interpretation offers a decidedly modern point of view. “On the heels of what we wore last fall, we’ll see more pronounced sequins and sparkles, but this time with the warmth and liveliness we expect going into spring,” says Dennis Flaig, buyer at Saks Palm Desert.

Look no further than the forthcoming collections of Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Brunello Cucinelli, Alexander McQueen, and, of course, Dolce & Gabbana. “Bold colors, daring florals, and more dramatic plays on length, textures, layers, and flow can be seen across the board,” he shares, “along with eye-catching accents like lace and metallics.”

As a carryover trend from fall, footwear edges close to the runway floor. The low, understated kitten heel, for instance, remains a favorite. But, as ever with these designers, understated doesn’t mean dull: We’ll see plenty of playfulness when Louis Vuitton debuts suedes in bright hues and Gucci, Prada, and Vuitton unveil chunky and (oh, yes!) bedazzled kicks.

Head to toe, the Saks showcase signals a season of wild, fanciful abandon, as time-honored elegance tangos with risk, gets mixed and matched, and, overall, just has some fun.