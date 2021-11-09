Buddy Carr’s Palm Springs

I’m first and foremost a skateboarder, and that has led me to all my other passions, be it photography or design. I was a pro skateboarder who worked in the industry for 25 years. As a sponsored athlete, I had products made with my name on it. It all started as a kid in North County Diego. In the summer, we would go to Palm Springs to skate in all the empty pools. If the residents were there, we asked permission. But most were gone — and we never left trash or graffiti.

We went all over the desert, skating in those pools built in the 1960s, which stared my fascination with midcentury architecture. Now that I’m older, I appreciate it even more. When I visit, I cruise through the neighborhoods with my smart phone. As complicated as life has become, I try to bring happiness by posting my photos (on Instagram @buddycarr).