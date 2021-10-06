Going Public

Bunnie Reiss has owned her property in Landers for almost four years. The desert expanse was a welcomed escape from Los Angeles, and a place for her to enjoy the privacy and quiet.

“I had treated this as sort of my quiet magic place, because my work is so public already,” says the artist, who owned a storefront gallery in LA.

“As I started spending more time out here in the desert that gave me a better feeling for the area. I knew about La Matadora Gallery, but because this was my private place I did not think of showing much of my art locally.”