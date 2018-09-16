A fun cinematic birth. But was it planned?

It was. The filmmakers had done something similar with [drag performer] Sherry Vine in New York. When they saw I was doing a roast here in San Francisco, they asked me if they could film it. It was the perfect storm.

Why do we find drag — drag performance, drag performers — so captivating?

Well, it could be that we are looking for a little relief from all the bulls*** that’s happening in the world today. Drag queens are so in-this-moment. They offer a larger-than-life escape from it all. And some people see people in drag and they think that they can do that, too — that that can be them. Especially now with RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s never been more mainstream.

Does that make it more challenging for performers who have been around for some time?

Possibly. Because you’re trying to remain edgy and transgressive. But 20 years ago, you’d walk on the street and people would throw things at you. And now mothers and children are coming up to you asking for a photo. It’s hard to be “shocking” just doing drag.

How has Heklina evolved because of that?

Well, Heklina is definitely older, so I don’t feel the need to shock like I used to. I’m letting all the young kids do that. But I am having to adapt to a more mainstream audience who may not know all the references I used, or still do. If you’re using references like David Bowie or Nina Hagen, people don’t know who those people are anymore.