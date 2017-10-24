Craig Ramsay and Brandon Liberati

PSL: So what keeps bringing you back? Of course there’s the weather…

BL: The people are our favorite thing about Palm Springs. That’s what made us fall in love with it.

CR: And the scenery for me. I’m Canadian, originally from one of the smallest farming communities in all of Canada. One of the reasons I wanted to have our wedding here was to bring my Canadian friends and family over here because this has been our getaway vacation and it should be for everyone. We always tell people if you’re going to invest in a vacation you have to have one here.

BL: Also, I’m a midcentury modern freak, so our wedding had that for a theme, I’m wearing Mr. Turk swim trunks…and in Palm Springs we’re always amazed at the legends you run into…from [cultural figures] to people at the forefront of what the LGBTQ movement has been from the beginning. And it is humbling and we love it. This place does represent everything aesthetically and emotionally who we are.

CR: Beyond humbling. When you’re in Palm Springs…even though we’ve had an incredible career, when you’re here you have to be ready for the fact that most people have done more — bigger and more. The people here have had fabulous lives and careers.

PSL: Any favorite addresses around town?

CR: I recommend a full week to experience all the recommendations Brandon and I have for Palm Springs.

BL: You have to check out the architectural gems here. The Pink Elephant car wash was the theme for our wedding invitations.

CR: Grab a bike. From your hotel or —

BL: …from Bike Palm Springs.

CR: You have to experience the Cheeky’s breakfast, or the organic Palms Café, and Jake’s is terrific — a great local place. And we love Lulu’s too! It feels like being on a classy cruise ship.

BL: Main thing to visit: Over the Rainbow Desserts. They did our wedding cake. The must stop!

CR: I’m a fitness expert, and this is what I’m recommending as your “healthier option cheat treat.” The best cupcakes!

