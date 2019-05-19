Get a Grip

Maybe a new set of pulls, bars, or knobs for your kitchen cabinets doesn’t sound particularly sexy. Fans of Buster + Punch would beg to differ.

Since 2013, the company has commanded attention as a British lifestyle brand equipped to outfit your home, your person, and even your next set of wheels for a weekend pleasure cruise. Their industrial-chic hardware, available in four finishes, marches to the same edgy tune as their collections of lighting, furniture, home accessories, jewelry, and limited-edition motorcycles.

As the story goes, it all started in a garage. Founder Massimo Buster Minale fostered a fashionable following by designing custom motorcycles for London rock stars and celebs. The architect and industrial designer’s taste for experimentation soon drove him to employ the same machines and tools to turn out rock-solid designs for urban home interiors. The Buster + Punch home fashion label complements Minale’s passion for motorcycles, metalwork, and music while taking cues from the city’s culture and subculture scenes.