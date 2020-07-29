Working for Princess Leia

Charlie Besson, the hero of “A Star is Bored”, the first novel by Byron Lane, is going through a transitional period in his life when he lands a job as personal assistant to Hollywood royalty Kathi Kannon. The world-famous actress, beloved for her role in a sci-fi blockbuster, soon takes Charlie on an adventure he scarcely imagined and along the way becomes his close friend and inspiration.

The deliriously witty and very touching book, which has received rave reviews, is a diverting antidote to troubled times.

The book’s universe is one the author knows well. Lane worked as the personal assistant to iconic entertainer Carrie Fisher for several years, going on globe-trotting adventures with her, and, yes, becoming a trusted friend to the late Star Wars actress. He’s also been a popular fixture in Hollywood on his own, having written and starred in the film Herpes Boy (opposite Octavia Spencer), an award-winning webseries Last Will & Testicle (inspired by his struggle with testicular cancer), and the acclaimed stage comedy Tilda Swinton Answers an Ad on Craigslist (produced in Los Angeles, New York, and London).

Lane chatted with Palm Springs Life about his relationship with Fisher, how much of his novel is fact-based, and his unusual marriage proposal.