Comic books have been more than leisure reads for actor C. Thomas Howell, even as a child. “I collected for years,” says Howell, known for his roles in Red Dawn and The Outsiders. “My father taught me to read from comic books.”

Later in life, he returned to his parents’ home to retrieve his well-thumbed collection.

“Oh, honey, I threw those old things away years ago,” Howell’s mom told him.

“I’m still in therapy over this,” he reports.

