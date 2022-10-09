Side Trips: Cabazon

Dinosaurs visible from Interestate 10 beckon you to stop in Cabazon.
A short drive west from Palm Springs, this community has become known for its high-rise casino and lengthy strip of designer outlet stores, which summon drivers on Interstate 10. The town’s namesake, Chief Cabazon was a leader of the Desert Cahuilla Indians from the 1830s to ’70s.
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
Stay, play, and while away the hours on a sandy beach with a tropical cocktail in your hand. A lazy river, a luxe spa, live entertainment by major headlining acts, and fine and casual dining options (including a Wahlburgers and a new food court helmed by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani) are just some of the perks of this place. morongocasino resort.com
Hadley Fruit Orchards
Founded by Paul and Peggy Hadley in 1931, this marketplace and café provides access to healthful, locally grown snacks and fare. Fruits and nuts are the specialty, particularly dates, and the café blends a variety of date shakes (try one with banana and malt!). Although the exact origins of trail mix are disputed, this shop claims to have started the trend, feeding hikers en route to San Jacinto Peak. hadley fruitorchards.com
Cabazon Dinosaurs
Many will recognize the pair of dinos, known fondly as Mr. Rex and Dinny, from cult films such as Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. But you may not realize this park houses more than 50 lifelike dinosaurs. While you’re here, stop by the gift shop to pick up a prehistoric souvenir. cabazondinosaurs.com
Malki Museum
Said to be the oldest nonprofit museum founded by Native Americans on a California Indian reservation, this cultural center on Morongo Band of Mission Indians land in Banning (close to Cabazon) features artifacts, a native plant garden, and rotating exhibits highlighting Indigenous communities of the surrounding area. A boutique presents handcrafted jewelry, cultural and poetry books, and other small items. malkimuseum.org
Desert Hills Premium Outlets
This open-air shopping plaza features some 180 designer outlets, all offering serious bargain deals. You’re likely to see tour buses unloading shoppers, so they can get their hands on discounted Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent Paris, Gucci, and other luxury brands. premiumoutlets.com/outlet/desert-hills
