An American in Paris

MONDAY [July 27] started to art school. Mostly French students, one American from Buffalo, three from South America, one German, one English, two women, one from French possessions — about 25 altogether. Each new student has to treat the whole bunch to chocolate and rolls in a queer little shop in Rue du Dragon. Today it was on a Spaniard, and tomorrow I pay. They are young and old, and some young men with big bunches of whiskers. Another one has never had a haircut, the way he looks. But they seem happy and everyone speaks French, so I’ll learn too.

YOU LEAVE Rue du Dragon through an arched alley into a cobblestone court, then enter school from that into kind of a small office, then through that into very large room. Drawing class in middle. Sculptors on the left and architects on the right. This is summertime and only about 25 working altogether. Season starts in October. The room is very high ceiling. On the left are hundreds of statues — heads, hands, etc. — of clay or cement done by students or as examples. All ’round rest of the room are hundreds of drawings and paintings in all sorts of styles done by pupils or, having taken prizes somewhere, are returned to the school to encourage students. In one corner is a collection of decorations for buildings, in another a large box of model clay, in another two or three chairs. Three stoves are in the room, with stovepipe going to the nearest chimney. All ’round the walls — from floor to 5 feet high, also posts — students have put the paint from palette until it is 1 inch thick for hundreds of square feet.

This paint must have taken a very long time to accumulate, perhaps a hundred years on a guess. Anyway the place is very old. Scattered all about the floor are stools, easels, model stands, partly done clay statues, or paintings or drawings, etc. The students are mostly French and are noisy; they sing, whistle, shout, throw clay, dance, smoke, and otherwise act perfectly at home. … Wednesday they take a hat collection for the model, Saturday another for the teacher to criticize the drawings. No teacher in the class during week; everyone does as he pleases in every way.

People keep drifting in and out of the room all day, jabber some French, wave their hands or canes and go again, mostly students of some kind in to see someone or ask questions, etc. From the court a door enters the back of a small art store where paper, paint, brushes and all other things are kept for sale at reasonable prices to art workers. The Turk (a very small fellow with bright eyes and white teeth) is the best painter. He has been working 10 years and does very good work. Rest of the class is mixed, from beginners to quite good.

SUNDAY [AUG. 2]. Musée du Luxembourg — very fine statuary and paintings, then walked to Louvre, which is a vast place with many art treasures. … Place packed with thousands of people. One fat, shapeless woman was finding fault with shape of Venus de Milo.