Upstanding Desert Dwellers

When people laud the Coachella Valley’s architectural cachet, they typically mean its stellar concentration of midcentury modern buildings. But don’t give short shrift to its non-manmade bounty of statuesque and shapely cacti.

“I am sort of an architecture buff,” says Madison Offenhauser, a Palm Springs resident whose father designed the Conservatory and Chinese Garden at The Huntington in San Marino. “The structure of cacti and succulents has a super-interesting architecture and a simplicity of form. I also like the fact that they are easy on the environment and yet add so much to it aesthetically. They bring more than they take, which is something I believe in philosophically about life.”

In relandscaping their Indian Canyons home almost two years ago, Offenhauser and his husband, Hobie Sheeder, took a studied approach to diverging from the existing lawn and palms. They began by visiting nurseries from Mecca to Morongo Valley to familiarize themselves with cacti. To ascertain which species were most suited to their property, they asked questions about which were best in full sun, which produced flowers, and how fast they grew.