Café des Beaux-Arts Serves Parisian Fare With Palm Desert Flair

If your holiday prerogative calls for a leisurely afternoon among friends over a bottle of French wine, a pot of steamed mussels, and a basket of fresh-baked bread to sop up all the sauce, you need not travel to the City of Lights to find it. Harking back to the bustling bistros of Paris past, Café des Beaux-Arts cultivates an experience that is decidedly transportive.

That joie de vivre — and a joy of authentically Parisian cuisine — has drummed up a loyal following over three decades of service. The charming café fêtes its 30th anniversary in 2023, and some of the staff members have been there almost that long. Centrally located at the heart of Palm Desert’s buzzy shopping boulevard, El Paseo, the indoor-outdoor restaurant offers prime alfresco seating and people-watching. Inside, wood paneling, antiqued mirrors, and crimson booths are illuminated by the soft glow of glass pendant lamps. Owners Didier and Christina Bloch have infused the space with touches of retro French décor and playful artwork — the paintings are Christina’s handiwork, while the quirky sculptural objets d’art are all crafted by Didier.