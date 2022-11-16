The Power of Pattern

As the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians continues to share its traditions and history with the public, it’s no coincidence that the new Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza, expected to open within the coming year, has Cahuilla culture woven right into its foundation—literally. Upon entering the new 48,000-square-foot museum, visitors will see a visual celebration of Cahuilla culture, starting with the bespoke terrazzo floors that weave traditional basket designs throughout the building.

“Basket weaving is central to Agua Caliente culture, so it was natural to incorporate and memorialize this in the design in some way,” says Scott Celella, principal and chief operating officer of JCJ Architecture.

Indeed, the practice of basket weaving has played a significant role in traditional Cahuilla life. As a rite of passage, elders presented young Cahuilla with their own baskets when they came of age. However, while baskets served a practical purpose, they also became important trade items, and these woven pieces share the stories of the Cahuilla people, often reflecting important cultural elements such as plants and animals, including birds and snakes.

Though the weaving tradition almost disappeared over the last century as the need for baskets diminished, this beautiful art form has experienced a resurgence in recent years, with many Tribal members learning how to weave their own baskets. So, it’s fitting that historical precious basket designs be incorporated, too, within the interior design of the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza.