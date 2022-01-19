We Are The Cahuilla

Ask any member of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians how long they have been in the Coachella Valley, and you’ll likely receive the same three-word answer: “Since time immemorial.” The Tribe’s presence precedes any written calendar, record, or memory; it is through their own beautiful, rich narratives passed down over thousands of years through oral tradition that they have connected past and present all this time, and in doing so, continue to keep their culture alive.

The Agua Caliente People are part of a larger group of Southern California Indians known as the Cahuilla people, wherein their story begins. Before European contact, Cahuilla territory extended from the Borrego Desert in the south to the San Bernardino Mountains in the north and toward the Colorado River to the east and includes the City of Riverside to the west. Based on the varying environmental zones found within this region, anthropologists have historically organized the Cahuilla into three “zones” or groups: Pass, Mountain, and Desert.

Pass Cahuilla were identified as those who were living near the San Gorgonio Pass, a natural corridor that runs east to west between the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains (Agua Caliente is included in this group), while the Mountain Cahuilla thrived in the upper altitudes of the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains. The Desert Cahuilla occupied the flat elevations of the Coachella Valley, extending as far beyond the Salton Sea.