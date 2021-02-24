Angels in Palm Springs

The History

Autry loved baseball, but at a meeting of major league owners in St. Louis in early December 1960, his eyes were on business. His Golden West radio stations needed content, and baseball was expanding. Southern California would be getting an American League team, and Autry wanted the broadcast rights.

The leading candidate for ownership was Bill Veeck, a slick operator who once sent a 3-foot 7-inch person with dwarfism to the plate to draw a walk. Veeck owned several teams and sought minority ownership alongside his friend and principal owner, Hank Greenberg. But Walter O’Malley — whose Dodgers had arrived in Los Angeles in 1958 — had veto power over the Southern California market. Disliking the circus Veeck was likely to bring, O’Malley said no.

Baseball, looking for an owner, found one in the hall, waiting to talk about broadcast rights. Autry said yes, and the Angels were born.

Ross Newhan, who covered the team then for the Long Beach Independent Press-Telegram and later for the Los Angeles Times, says, “There they were, two months away from spring training, with no players, no manager and no site.”