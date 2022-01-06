California Dreaming

Fresh. Artisanal. Multicultural. Balanced. Casual. Ask five different chefs to describe California cuisine, and you’ll hear at least five different words.

For half a century, California cuisine has evaded the technical rigidity associated with other established culinary genres, becoming as omnipresent in Los Angeles and the Bay Area as it is right here in the Coachella Valley and the High Desert. The open-minded, farm-to-table philosophy of California cuisine has exploded far beyond the Golden State, continually arousing every imaginable facet of the food world.

“It’s going the long way rather than taking a shortcut,” explains Inside the California Food Revolution author Joyce Goldstein, who worked as a chef and teacher at Berkeley icon Chez Panisse and owned and operated groundbreaking San Francisco restaurant Square One before becoming an author and consultant.

The origins of California cuisine stretch back to 1952 when Helen Brown’s West Coast Cookbook was first published. Brown advocated for embracing ingredients found in one’s own neighborhood instead of simply relying on what was available in a grocery store. The book, beloved by culinary titans like James Beard, became a template for cooking that was at once classical and contemporary.

The movement was cemented in the late 1970s when chefs like Alice Waters at Berkley’s Chez Panisse, Sally Schmitt at Napa Valley’s French Laundry, and Judy Rodgers at San Francisco’s Zuni Cafe were more entranced by the bounty from nearby farms and purveyors than established culinary traditions, crafting comforting dishes like spicy crab pizza, tomatillo tortilla soup, and espresso granita.

“When we first started cooking what would become known as California cuisine, having an open kitchen and a wood-fired grill was a big deal,” Goldstein says. “They were revolutionary at the time. Now, when you walk into a restaurant and see those things, you don’t bat an eye.”

Besides an emphasis on lighter, seasonal ingredients, Goldstein notes that California cuisine is also heavily influenced by the state’s melting pot of cultures, including Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, Mediterranean, Persian, as well as Indigenous populations.

“When it comes to ethnic influences, there are those natural ones, like when you grow up eating ginger, you don’t think it’s weird because you’ve had it forever,” Goldstein says. “There’s also the more modern, trendy element of fusion, where cultures are combined on a plate, which can lead to some good food but often leads to very confused food.”

Keeping food as authentic, and simple as possible is key to crafting dishes that quintessentially represent the Golden State. For chefs in the Coachella Valley and High Desert, that often means marrying locally sourced elements, like citrus and stone fruit, with fare that flourishes in other parts of the West Coast, such as seafood and other proteins.

“When you have really good ingredients, you don’t wanna screw it up,” Goldstein says. “That’s the bottom line.”