California Love

Collecting also propels the duo’s 46-year relationship. “We both came into this caring a lot about art,” Welch explains, “and we magnified each other’s interests.”

Armentrout, an emerging artist in his own right, was a teenager when, following his parents’ example, he began buying, restoring, and reselling mostly Victoriana objects. Later, he switched to 18th-century furniture. That’s when he met Welch. They were “poor teachers” when they bought their first painting for $150 (gold-leaf frame not included) — an 1888 canvas by Edward Parker Hayden that reminded them of their “Tom Sawyer youth in rural Ohio,” Welch recalls. “We both grew up in the unspoiled countryside, and when we saw this painting we thought, ‘That’s our childhood.’ ”

Their interest in paintings from this period intensified when they saw the 1994 Columbus Art Museum exhibition Triumph of Color and Light: Ohio Impressionists and Post-Impressionists. Armentrout refers to the exhibition catalog as “The Book,” as it provides a checklist of artists and a gateway to their paintings to research and acquire.

They collected Ohio scenes until California’s distinctive light drew them to the Golden State. “I’m weather depressive,” Welch says. “Ohio is an extremely gray place. Every time we came out here, I felt great. California was my Sunday idea. I wanted to make it my life.”

When they relocated to Palm Springs, their collection also began turning to the West Coast, early on focusing on the California missions , including Mission Dolores by Gordon Coutts, Carmel Mission by Meyer Straus, and Mission San Juan Bautista by Geoffrey Holt.

The more they learned, they more they bought: California Poppies by Granville Redmond, Sunlit Forest by William Wendt, Early Autumn by Maurice Braun, Tuna Boats by Edgar Payne, and so on.

He and Armentrout seldom disagree about a purchase, but they did quibble while considering Twilight, Hope Ranch, Santa Barbara by John Gamble. “It was so dark, and it wasn’t cheap,” Welch says. “Luminescence is what draws me to paintings.” The fact that Laguna Art Museum once owned it helped convince Welch of its worthiness.

Now their greatest challenge, other than identifying more paintings to buy and sell, is fitting new acquisitions onto their full walls. They struggle to decide what to take down every time another canvas arrives. “It’s truly a puzzle,” Welch says. “But it’s part of the fun.”