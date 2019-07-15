Sibling Temptations

Making its California theatrical premiere at the Palm Springs Cultural Center’s Camelot Theater on July 20, is a new comedy titled Call Me Brother. The film, written by and starring comedian Christina Parrish, was produced by David Bukstein, directed by David Howe, and financed by Palm Springs resident David Freedman, a former corporate attorney in Paris and New York.

Call Me Brother is billed as an incest comedy (one of its taglines is “Two bad apples. Same family tree.”), but don’t let that scare you. “People might go into this wanting to be shocked,” says producer Bukstein, “but they’ll be pleasantly surprised at how heartwarming it is.”

This coming-of-age romantic comedy tells the story of a brother and sister in their late teens who are reunited years after their parents’ divorce only to discover they harbor intimate feelings for one another. Between immature friends and dysfunctional parents, they find comfort in each other over a wistful and awkward summer weekend.

The film, which was shot in Austin, Texas, in November of 2016, stars Parrish and a slew of the area’s local comedy-circuit stars, including Andrew Dismukes, who has since gone on to become a writer for Saturday Night Live and was recently nominated for an Emmy.

VIDEO: View the trailer of Call Me Brother.