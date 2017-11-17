CancerPartners, formerly Gilda’s Club Desert Cities, inaugurated its Passion Awards for philanthropic and clinical partners at the elegant and moving “Passions Ball: An Evening of Heart and Soul” at the Westin Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

CancerPartners serves all those impacted by cancer and works with many other community partners to ensure that no one in the Coachella Valley has to face cancer alone.

More than 300 guests rekindled friendships after the long summer hiatus during a sunset cocktail reception featuring models dripping in jewelry from El Paseo’s Jewelry Bar.

Emcee Bobbie Eakes, the Emmy-nominated star of The Bold and the Beautiful and All My Children, welcomed guests to the main ballroom, which was resplendent with centerpieces of white roses and hydrangeas placed on teal-sequined table coverings.

Maria Elena Geyer, president/CEO of CancerPartners, presented the Partner in Passion 2017 award to Dr. Janet K. Ihde. Dr. Ihde has been a surgical oncologist in the Coachella Valley for more than 20 years and serves as medical director of women’s health at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Dr. Teri Ketover and Barbara Keller presented the 2017 Lifetime Passion Award to Annette Bloch. Bloch is an extraordinary philanthropist for many causes and worthy organizations in the Coachella Valley. She has also been engaged in helping people navigate treatment and recovery of cancer, both emotionally and physically, through her R.A. Bloch Foundation, which serves the entire country.

After dinner, entertainment and dancing were provided by Hitzville: The Show, with hits made famous by Tina Turner, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, The Supremes, the Four Tops, and more.

