It was billed as “A purse party like no other,” and CancerPartners’ Old Bags Luncheon proved just that.

The fundraiser featured a silent auction of more than 200 new, gently used, and vintage designer handbags, and 250 enthusiastic guests quickly scooped them all up. They made their bids while enjoying piano music, champagne, and passed appetizers, then moved to the dining room for a meal that, for the lucky auction winners, was crowned by having their fabulous bags brought to them right at their tables.

CancerPartners president and CEO Maria Elena Geyer, board chair Paul D. Golden, and event chair Donna Dunn declared the event a huge success.

The Old Bags Luncheon is one of two new fundraising events that benefit CancerPartners, which was founded in 2002 as Gilda’s Club Desert Cities. CancerPartners offers a professionally led, no-cost program of emotional and educational support to men, women, children, and teens who have been touched by cancer.

CancerPartners

73555 Alessandro Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-770-5678

cancerpartners.org