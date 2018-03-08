Candice Cuoco has zoomed to stardom with her black leather corsets, transparent gowns, skimpy bodysuits, and artful dresses, wowing daring fashionistas in Paris, New York, and London.

As a sequel to her recent runway show at New York Fashion Week, the 2015 Project Runway finalist will bring what she calls “her most beautiful pieces” to Fashion Week El Paseo, which runs March 17–24 in Palm Desert. The event is billed at the biggest consumer fashion show on the West Coast.

Cuoco, whose fans went wild when she took the stage in New York, says women relate to her expression of both strength and vulnerability. “The main feedback I get from them is that when they wear something I’ve designed, they feel sexy in a powerful way,” she says. “It’s like you’re going to recognize ‘her’ presence when ‘she’ walks into the room.”