It could be said that style is derived from a blend of behavior and environment. In that light, Greater Palm Springs has carved out a signature look — for everything from architecture to fashion — that’s inarguably affected by the starkly beautiful landscape, the heat, and the accompanying way of life.

However, it could also be said that it is the people themselves, and their stories, that give the desert its flair. Here, three trendsetting locals share their approach to style through the desert lens.

candice held

Owner, Candice Held

Candice Held has forged her own path to a thriving career, often with unexpected twists. It’s impossible not to note the influence her experience as a dancer has had on her, from the way she carries herself to the designs she makes for her eponymous clothing label. “When you’re a dancer, you study the body,” she says. “You have an appreciation for the human form.”

After an injury prevented Held from dancing professionally, she began designing clothing, serendipitously discovering her trademark look when she tossed a few thrifted vintage scarves onto a chair and noticed how well they went together. “I started draping them on my dress form and came up with my signature silhouette,” she recalls. “It was before people were wearing a lot of print, but I was mixing plaids, florals, whatever. I loved it.”

With pieces that attracted the likes of Beyoncé and Halle Berry, it was clear Held was onto something. Over time, her process shifted from upcycling vintage scarves to designing custom prints.

The designer has never lacked for ideas, but upon moving to the desert with her husband, she discovered an endless wellspring. “Part of what I love about living here is that there’s inspiration everywhere you look,” she says. “It’s easy to recharge. There’s a feeling that’s both energizing and calming.”

Held, 44, has taken a holistic approach to design, expanding to home items that have garnered the attention of heavy-hitters such as interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who sells her home collection exclusively under his umbrella. “If you’re someone who is inspired by beauty, you want every aspect of your life to be cohesive and beautiful,” she says.

It’s not just the desert aesthetic that inspires Held, but the locals and passers-through, too. “It has been really exciting to see so many types of people put my clothes on and feel beautiful. We hear so many negative comments from women about themselves and their bodies — when you’re able to turn that around, it’s the best feeling. We need more of that.”