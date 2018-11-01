A lesson with an herb sommelier who helps pair cannabis with both food and wine usually accompanies the main course. Diners get to smell various terpenes (one of the marijuana world’s most buzzed-about topics, terpenes are the plants’ essential oils, responsible for each strain’s distinct scent, effects, and benefits) before a “group toke” with a strain specifically chosen to complement the dish and the wine.

At an April dinner, a slow-roasted salmon topped with a pesto made of pine pollen, basil, hempseed, and raw cannabis leaves was paired with a strain highlighting terpenes of lemon and pine notes. “People came up to me and said, ‘I never realized that salmon could be this good,’ ” says Sabrina Eustis, a Los Angeles–based private chef who has helmed the kitchen of multiple High Dining feasts. “When I started doing marijuana-infused cooking, it was all cookies and sweet stuff. But I love doing fine dining and proving it doesn’t have to be snacky stoner food, but much more elevated.”

By the time guests head into the Quonset hut — complete with a sound healer — for the “moonset” course of coffee and dessert (that might be infused with a CBD sugar cube or honey), they’ve often made new friends, one of the event’s long-lasting impacts that Sommars is especially proud of. “You can bet the person you’re sitting next to is adventurous and interesting. People really bond with each other.”

That’s the experience Emily Hutchison (not her real name), an Orange County–based attorney, has had at the dinners she has attended. “It’s a great event to go to by yourself. You can learn a lot by talking to people, and I’ve made some great friends,” says Hutchison, who began using marijuana to combat nausea caused by a treatment for a chronic medical issue and became interested in its health benefits and legalization. “The environment is absolutely magical. It’s a sensuous, beautiful experience, and there’s this air of excitement.”

After the meal, the rest of the experience begins with a choose-your-own-adventure concept featuring an eclectic-as-they-come mix of artists and a crop of “cannabis royalty” ready to share their knowledge.

At the Moroccan-inspired feast that took place in late September, guests could watch local glass blowers create everything from pipes to pendants; study cannabis flowers under a microscope; check out a sound telescope that Sommars calls a “showstopper” (“We’re all used to looking at the moon, but have you ever listened to it?”); and chat with some of the evening’s roaming educators including a cannabis cookbook author, a cannabis tourism expert, and the evening’s “mood director” — a robed, wild-haired guy known as The Weed Jesus.

Finally, the enlightening evening ends with a performance by a local band, most recently a psychedelic space-rock group called 3rd Ear Experience that played a special set for the occasion. “This is meant to be a multisensory dinner party. We’re trying to engage all of your senses because cannabis has that ability. You have heightened feeling, heightened hearing,” Sommars adds. “I even like to say it makes the moon a little bit brighter.”