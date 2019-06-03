CBD & Cannabis Education Dinner

The crowd at Wally’s Desert Turtle looked a little different on May 10 — at least in the private dining room where guests enjoyed a four-course dinner while learning about the history, health and medical benefits, and proliferation of commercial and retail cannabis.

As they started with the jumbo blue crab meat caprese, industry pioneer Greta Carter, founder of High Road Consulting, talked generally about cultivation, testing and manufacturing, retail, cannatourism, and investment opportunities. Then came the roasted maple leaf duck breast.

With the main course — a choice between filet of Chilean sea bass or chateaubriand of beef — came Chansce Pittard, store manager of The Leaf, a cannabis boutique on El Paseo in Palm Desert. He explained the variety of products available, including flower (aka weed), concentrates, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles.

Guests finished with a trio of desserts — chocolate lava cake, raspberry napoleon, and almond pear tart — and left with plenty of information on how to responsibly enjoy cannabis and become involved in the growing industry.