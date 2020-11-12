Love It and Leaf It

Best Medicine

Providing cannabis to Coachella Valley residents since 2010, Desert Organic Solutions is the oldest licensed dispensary in the area. Located in Palm Springs, the shop has offered recreational products since 2016, but they remain true to their medicinal roots by giving discounts to cancer and HIV patients, as well as veterans. desertorganicsolutions.com

High Standards

Lighthouse educates new and experienced consumers about the science behind the plant and its products. Book one of their experts to speak to your group or schedule a private informational session at their Palm Springs and Coachella locations. They’ll even send a shuttle to pick you up. lighthousedispensary.com