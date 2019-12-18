Climb Aboard The (Canna)Bus

Rob came with additional blessings, a 3-year-old son, and the Dupont Estate in La Quinta. Daniels reinvented herself again but this time as a mother, and the caretaker of the 8,500 square foot estate.

Sixteen years later, a small decked-out limo/bus stopped in front of their Malibu home, and tourists started taking pictures. Daniels was curious why, so she took the tour and realized they were misidentifying the residences (including hers) as celebrities’ homes. It got her wheels turning; she grew increasingly interested in a tour bus of her own, but one that offered facts.

The idea for the CannaBus came after two things happened. First, she learned her mom’s heart medication had side effects. She had heard that CBD (the medicinal component in cannabis) might help. It did. The second, her dog tore her ACL, and the vet said it would require surgery and three-to-six months recovery time. “I thought, ‘there’s got to be another way,’” she recalls. “My husband had a shoulder problem, and was using a topical CBD product that helped. I thought, why not? I rubbed it on her knee for two weeks and she was back on the beach again playing. No surgery. I became a believer. I thought, ‘how can I do something to help out? What can I do?’”

She calls the highly educational CannaBus tour “the root to the toot” or a play on the industry’s “seed to sale” nomenclature. Every tour on the CannaBus is different, depending on the riders and site availability. “We’ve had nurses come on the tour. We had four pharmacists come in from New York who wanted to transition over into cannabis because they believed in it,” Daniels relates. “And when they listened to the mad scientist, the chemist, and the distilate makers (all experts at stops on the CannaBus tour), and saw what was going on, it was no longer that thug industry. It is a medical, medicinal world that is helping people.”