Classroom on Wheels

These people are so happy to teach. Just because you're in this industry does not mean you indulge. A lot of these people work it like a business. It could be any kind of industry, and I hate to use the comparison of the donut store, but if you work in the donut store, do you eat the donuts all the time? You go in, it's a business. They're very professional at these facilities.

When you look back, are you surprised where you are now, or did you foresee this was something you might get into?

Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be doing this. I grew up in the ’70s, so we did our thing then, but I personally do not smoke because I cough. I don't like the feeling of it, but I definitely like to experiment with the edibles. I mastered the edibles to teach people because a lot of people don't want to smoke. They cough, or they don't like the smell of it or whatever.

How did your interest begin?

Because of my dog. I thought, “Wow, if this could help my dog it could help people.” It helped my mother, my husband, and my friends. I'm a believer. I thought if I could somehow give back right now, I'm in my 60s, it's something rewarding that I feel like I'm doing. I'm giving back, we're trying to help charities.

Do you think there was a point in your life, if you can look back on it, and say, this prepared me for this? Or is this a total 180 from the type of person you are, your background?

I think how I marketed it, and how I promoted it, how I was able to come up with the concept was due to my background, absolutely. I was a publicist for many years. I also used to write for newspapers. I love teaching, I love educating, I love promoting and helping people get the word out if I believe in what they have. I think my PR background and my producing background helped me to even come up with the concept of the (YouTube) television show. That was my background, so yeah it probably did prepare me. I don't know if I would be as successful or knowledgeable right now if I didn't have that background.

