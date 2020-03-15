Grand Slam

When the Canyons Club golf course opened on Dec. 31, 1961, the city of Palm Springs finally had an often sought-after 18-hole course. The O’Donnell course in the heart of the city, built 30 years earlier, was just nine holes. The area also had Thunderbird and Eldorado, each of which played host to a Ryder Cup in the 1950s, and there were several more courses down valley. The Canyon Club later became the Indian Canyons Golf Resort North Course. It has always been known as a perfect spot to golf, both in location (usually protected from the desert’s swirling winds), and in course quality. It was especially perfect for the influx of Hollywood stars and celebrities who gravitated to the desert in those days.

That’s what John “Murph” Murphy did in 1984. He was neither Hollywood star nor celebrity, but he was pulled, at age 22, away from the farm life and cold winters of the northwest Wisconsin city of Hudson to the warmth and allure of the desert. Now, going into his 36th year of working at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort, he is its unofficial historian.

“I started as a bell hop at the old Canyon Inn Hotel (opened in 1965 and closed in ’88),” Murphy says. “One day, I was unloading a bunch of heavy stuff and Frank Beard, a golf pro there at the time, was eating lunch and watching me out a window. He came outside, said he liked how hard I worked, how strong I was and that he wanted me to come and work for him on the golf course. I’m still here.”