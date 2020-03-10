Back to Basics

Most chefs have a story or two about a meal gone awry. Burnt garlic. A nicked finger. Table salt mistaken for sugar. But few can lay claim to engulfing their oven in flames.

“I have to own that,” says Carla Hall, chef and former co-host of ABC’s Emmy Award–winning series The Chew. She was working as a private chef in the Bahamas at the time, and midparty, she put the main-course lobster in the oven to finish beneath the broiler. “And the oven caught on fire,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘What are these flames coming out of the back of the oven?’ I let the oven door down, and everything was on fire, including the lobsters.

• To See Carla Hall at the upcoming Palm Desert Food & Wine, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com for tickets.

Hall learned early on that it takes some heat to discover your strengths. She grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, with a family that gathered every Sunday for supper at her grandmother’s house. Despite the early introduction to “egg bread” (her granny’s version of old-fashioned, hot-water cornbread), Hall’s path to the kitchen was winding. She went to business school and worked as an accountant before trading numbers for the catwalk and traveling Europe as a runway model.

While abroad, she realized that her penchant for studying cultures through regional cuisine overlapped with her predilection for haute trends and, ultimately, translated to a viable métier making food.

At the heart of it, Hall is an impassioned teacher who just wants to share the joy she feels whipping up a tasty meal with those around her. But being a great home chef doesn’t mean you need to master poached lobster, she points out. Start small.

“People should know how to make a good biscuit,” Hall says. The fluffy bread rounds are a basic culinary building block that you can dress up or down with whatever local ingredients are in season. And they’re pure comfort. Hall feels so strongly about this cooking fundamental, from time to time she actually invites random people over to her house for one-on-one baking lessons. “I literally make biscuits with strangers that I meet on the street.”

Perhaps the antithesis of biscuits, Hall’s latest endeavor is all about fantastical food porn. She appears as a judge on the Netflix series Crazy Delicious. The competition show ranks participants’ dishes on overall aesthetic — the more crazy-beautiful the better — and deliciousness.