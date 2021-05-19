“You’re Looking Swell, Dolly”

“She was obviously very important to the communities that she lived in and the community that she entertained,” Baratta says. “Carol is somebody who was loved by the community and also loved the community, based on all the awards and recognition and things that have been given to her.”

Proceeds from the sale will benefit her alma mater Bennington College in Vermont and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Channing, who was born in San Francisco in 1921, lived in the Coachella Valley for the last eight years of her life after her fourth husband, Harry Kullijian, died in 2011 at age 91 while the couple were living in Modesto. Kullijian appeared in Channing’s memoir, "Just Lucky, I Guess” in 2002, as she recalled how they met in middle school in Aptos and Channing was immediately smitten.

In addition to her prolific career in the theater that began in 1949 when she was cast in the musical, Gentleman Prefer Blondes in 1949, Channing made the transition to film look easy when she won Best Supporting Actress at the 1967 Golden Globes for her role in Thoroughly Modern Millie starring Julie Andrews and Mary Tyler Moore. TV Guide gave the film three stars out of four, noting that “Channing steals scene after scene in this enjoyable feature.” The role also led to an Oscar nomination, but Channing lost out to Bonnie & Clyde’s Estelle Parsons. You can bid on the 1967 Academy Award Certificate of Nomination certificate ($600-$800).