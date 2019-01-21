And you thought LOL was just an acronym.

It’s also the name of a show, present “Laugh Out Loud”, presented by Jewish Federation of the Desert featuring three comedians — Carol Leifer (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Gary Gulman (Crashing), and Elon Gold (Stacked).

This uproarious evening of comedy will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Galen Auditorium, Eisenhower Medical Center Campus, in Rancho Mirage. Tickets are $50 with RSVP required by Jan. 25.

An award-winning writer and producer, best-selling author and stand-up comedian, Leifer’s dazzling, observational style humor won her four Emmy nominations for writing on such acclaimed television shows as Seinfeld, The Larry Sanders Show, and Saturday Night Live. She also won the prestigious Writer’s Guild Award for her work on TV’s No. 1 comedy show, Modern Family.

Leifer has written for the Oscar telecast eight times, more than any other female writer to date. She was dubbed “the real Elaine” because Seinfeld’s character, Elaine Benes, was partially based on her.

Leifer has starred in five of her own comedy specials that aired on HBO, Showtime, and Comedy Central. She holds the record of 25 appearances on Late Show with David Letterman. She is currently a writer/producer for HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, reuniting with fellow Seinfeld alum Larry David. Previously, she was co-executive producer of the NBC reality travel show, Better Late than Never.’She also worked as head writer for comedy legend Carol Burnett’s Netflix series, A Little Help.

Leifer has written two best sellers based on her extraordinary life. When You Lie About Your Age, The Terrorists Win recounts falling in love with a woman at 40, a breast cancer scare, and adopting a newborn son at age 50. Her latest, How to Succeed In Business Without Really Crying, charts her three decade-long journey through show business.