Herrera did not begin her career until she was in her 40s. It may be one of her strongest assets. There is an air of confidence that exudes from every detail of her designs that comes from self-assuredness and experience. Playful, bold details also have a worldy quality to them that reflects the designer’s strong sense of self.

Looking to Flemish paintings for inspiration, Pre-Fall was ripe with colorful touches and plenty of embroidery. Florals were approached not from the traditional sense of print or pattern, but more in the traditional sense of ornamentation, often acting as the start of a story and positioned as focal points on otherwise clean lines.

The clothes showed the impeccable tailoring that Herrera herself is known for, and even billowing fabric seemed to move with a sense of control. Updated, wearable details gave an air of youth and energy that presented a clear vision for the future.