Confident. Modern. Beautiful. This is the goal of each of Carolina Herrera’s collections, from bridal to cocktail to ready-to-wear. The Venezuelan–born designer is renowned for her ability to elevate even a crisp, white shirt to the heights of elegance and femininity — one of the many reasons her clothes are beloved by celebrities, denizens of the Upper East Side, and CEOs alike.
Herrera, who recently stepped down as creative director of her company, showed her first collection in 1981 at New York’s Metropolitan Club, at the encouragement of legendary Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, a stamp of approval ne plus ultra. Herrera famously put Caroline Kennedy in a wedding dress of shamrock-embroidered silk organza. She has represented American fashion on the backs of first ladies including Michelle Obama, and her gowns have been worn on red carpets by the likes of Renée Zellweger and Emmy Rossum.
The 2018 looks are bright and appealing, infused with positivity and possibility, and guaranteed to lift you out of any doldrums you might be experiencing, even in Palm Springs, where the sun shines every day.
friday, March 23
Saks Fifth Avenue Presents Carolina Herrera Collections
Benefiting Palm Valley School
6:30 p.m. cocktail reception
8 p.m. fashion show
$95 Reserved; $80 General;
$35 Student
After-Party
9–11 p.m.
Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert
Ticket stub required for entry.
Saturday, March 24
and Sunday, march 25
Saks Fifth Avenue Presents Carolina Herrera Collections Trunk Show
Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Saks Fifth Avenue, second level
Free to the general public with RSVP:
760-837-2901
The eveningwear collection features structured silhouettes — trench-coat styling for a cocktail party? Oh, yes — in saturated hues of pink, green, and a naughty ruby red. The richly colored confections, together with black-and-white column dresses with attention-grabbing front ruffles, shoulder flounces, and mermaid silhouettes, and a black dress with large, white polka dots matched with red gloves, a red clutch, and red heels, mark a stylish revisit of the late 1980s, one of fashion’s most inventive and unforgettable decades.
The theme continues in ready-to-wear. Vibrant purple dresses with sweetheart necklines and puff sleeves matched with yellow heels exemplify a spring collection that brings color back in a big way. A standout is a strapless, ruffled, floor-length gown in a bold shade of yellow that will make black for a party seem like a safe and boring choice.
This inspired collection is the best of the ’80s — without the bad hair.
For tickets and more information, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.