Confident. Modern. Beautiful. This is the goal of each of Carolina Herrera’s collections, from bridal to cocktail to ready-to-wear. The Venezuelan–born designer is renowned for her ability to elevate even a crisp, white shirt to the heights of elegance and femininity — one of the many reasons her clothes are beloved by celebrities, denizens of the Upper East Side, and CEOs alike.

Herrera, who recently stepped down as creative director of her company, showed her first collection in 1981 at New York’s Metropolitan Club, at the encouragement of legendary Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, a stamp of approval ne plus ultra. Herrera famously put Caroline Kennedy in a wedding dress of shamrock-embroidered silk organza. She has represented American fashion on the backs of first ladies including Michelle Obama, and her gowns have been worn on red carpets by the likes of Renée Zellweger and Emmy Rossum.

The 2018 looks are bright and appealing, infused with positivity and possibility, and guaranteed to lift you out of any doldrums you might be experiencing, even in Palm Springs, where the sun shines every day.