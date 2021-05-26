Calling Casa Cody

A cousin of the famous cowboy performer Wild Bill Cody, Harriet came by wagon from Hollywood to Palm Springs in 1916 with her husband, Harold, a Philadelphia architect, who sought to ease his tuberculosis with the dry, warm air. They built an adobe house on the hotel’s current grounds, and Harriet nursed her husband around the clock. Food trays mysteriously appeared outside her door. She would eat and return to her husband’s side while the dishes disappeared. They later discovered that Nellie Coffman, owner of the nearby Desert Inn, had sent the trays.

When Harold died in 1924, Harriet put her Vassar University education to work by turning her limited knowledge of riding horses into the village’s first livery stable. She initially located it behind their home on what is now South Cahuilla Road and later moved it to Indian Avenue (now Indian Canyon Drive) near the Lois Kellogg estate. Business thrived because city streets were made for horse traffic with hitching posts and water troughs up and down Main Street (now Palm Canyon Drive). Harriet rented horses for $5 a day and also boarded horses for visitors, including movie cowboys Tom Mix and Jack Holt.

Her husband’s passing made Harriet realize she needed more than her livery stables to make a living. By 1932, she opened Casa Cody featuring an L-shaped structure designed by Myron Hunt, whose resume included a wing for the Mission Inn in Riverside, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, and the Ambassador Hotel in L.A. The building, which offered small kitchenette apartments, would later house officers of Gen. George Patton training for the North African campaign during World War II. Some of the first hotel rooms at Casa Cody came from L.A. Four small, prefabricated wooden cottages originally built to house athletes for the 1932 Summer Olympics in L.A. were shipped to Palm Springs and originally sat on the ground, not a foundation. Three of them were demolished in the 1950s.