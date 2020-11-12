Cool, Calm and Connected

Cassady Cayne, author of the self-help book The Universe Speaks: Are You Listening? and a part-time Palm Springs resident, offers three solid ways to battle stress during these uncertain times — holidays included. Find her on Instagram: @cassady.cayne.

Change of Scenery

“When life overwhelms you, take a walk to get a change of scenery. If people get on your nerves, I suggest a new — especially outdoor — activity. It will change the mood, shift conversations, and activate fresh momentum. For an extra boost, try hiking, biking, or golfing — anything active and healthy.”

