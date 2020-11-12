Cool, Calm and Connected

Cassady Cayne, author of the self-help book The Universe Speaks: Are You Listening? and a part-time Palm Springs resident, offers three solid ways to battle stress during these uncertain times — holidays included. Find her on Instagram: @cassady.cayne.
Change of Scenery
“When life overwhelms you, take a walk to get a change of scenery. If people get on your nerves, I suggest a new — especially outdoor — activity. It will change the mood, shift conversations, and activate fresh momentum. For an extra boost, try hiking, biking, or golfing — anything active and healthy.”
Take a Breather
“Take time out to meditate and restore your energy — even just a few minutes will help. In the morning, set an intention that you’ll have a wonderful day and things will go smoothly, then relax and breathe. In the evening, do the same to release the stress of the day.”
Put on a Playlist
“Everyone loves music, so an instant mood changer is to play songs you know people will love. This works extra well if you play songs associated with good memories or that capture people’s youth. Maybe you’ll see a relative dancing or share a side of themselves you never knew existed.”
