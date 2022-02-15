Cathedral City: In a Good Place

Good Times

Given the wealth of entertainment opportunities that exist in Cathedral City today, residents can stay close to home while visitors set their GPS accordingly. The new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City at the corner of Date Palm and East Palm Canyon Drives opened last November with ample gaming opportunities and no fewer than four dining establishments. It is a key addition to Cathedral City’s Downtown Arts and Entertainment District, which includes such venues as the Coachella Valley Repertory Playhouse (CVREP), the Mary Pickford Theatre, and of course, the City’s recently completed $5.6 million-dollar amphitheater designed to accommodate more than 2,900 people.

This season, the City is set to resume the majority of its popular festivals, including the Hot Air Balloon Festival and Food Truck Fiesta, the Taste of Jalisco, the Tejano Music Fest, and Cathedral City LGBT Days. Several new restaurants are slated to appear on the scene including Luchador Brewing Company next door to CVREP as well as Juan Pollo Rotisserie, The Habit Burger Grill, and Dave’s Hot Chicken at other points around the City. The new Tower Market and fueling station being constructed across from the post office will also feature to-go food with a rave-worthy reputation. Meanwhile, the new casino is spurring further development within Cathedral City’s Downtown core. One project expected to come out of the ground in 2022 is the tentatively named Cathedral Cove Center. It promises to deliver even more dining and convenience store options.