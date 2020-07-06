Upping the Ante

If you’ve taken a drive down East Palm Canyon Drive through Cathedral City recently you’ve seen the construction under way on the Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, a new 100,000-square-foot entertainment complex expected to open within the year.

The effort to improve that area of East Palm Canyon dates back more than a decade, says Mayor Mark Carnevale, of Cathedral City. Downtown Cathedral City is a place for quality theatrical performances, blockbuster films, concerts and outdoor festivals and soon a whole new twist to the night life with the new investment by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians casino development. The relationship with the Tribe takes the future revitalization to the next level, Carnevale says.

“Having a brand new gaming and entertainment center as a major anchor to our Downtown Arts and Entertainment District will spur more interest and development, provide quality entertainment for our residents and visitors, and generate additional revenue for city services,” Carnevale says.