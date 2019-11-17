Things to Do This Week, Nov. 18-25

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020

Steven Fales is launching a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. Previews begin Sept. 10, leading up to a lavish opening night event Oct. 22. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com

GO: REACH FOR THE SKY:TRADITION + INSPIRATION / SEPT. 11 – JUNE 2020

Music legend Herb Alpert has created totem pole art after being inspired by the work of the Hunt family, and Sunnylands has brought both collections together to display in Rancho Mirage. or the first time in the United States, the new Sunnylands exhibition brings together three generations of Kwakiutl art representing the Northwest Coast’s most significant carving family: Henry Hunt, his son Stanley, and grandson Jason. sunnylands.org

GO: ELECTRICITY PLAY / sept. 17 through NOV. 26

Two once closeted men share a hotel room after their 10th high school reunion in 1983. There’s an “electricity” that draws them back to that same room after each reunion for 4 decades. Their journey is our story. It’s funny, romantic and powerful. electricitytheplay.com

GO: MARX BROTHERS COLLECTION / THROUGH 2019

Bill Marx, the son of Harpo Marx, loans a stunning array of memorabilia from his famous family to the Rancho Mirage Public Library with the hope of revealing a powerful legacy. ranchomiragepubliclibrary.org or harposplace.com

GO: THE LEGACY WALL / THROUGH NOV. 23

The nationally acclaimed Legacy Wall LGBTQ history installation will make its debut in Palm Springs through Nov. 23. The Legacy Wall is a digitally interactive traveling installation that celebrates the contributions of LGBTQ people to world history and culture. You can see it Nov. 12-23 at the Palm Springs Public Library. legacyprojectchicago.org

GO: DINNER WITH FRIENDS AT CV REP / NOV. 6-24

The complexities of marriage and friendship are examined with wit and intelligence in Dinner with Friends, Donald Margulies’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1998 play about two married couples who have been friends for many years at this Cathedral City theater. cvrep.org

GROOVE: Vetiver / Nov. 21

Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown is a natural setting for indie folk band Vetiver to present tracks from their 2019 album Up On High, considering that they recorded the intimate-sounding LP’s initial tracking while sitting on the floor of a house in the High Desert. pappyandharriets.com