Cathedral City’s Perez Road Art & Design District Is Full of Vintage Treasures

One fall day, these finds were ripe to be plucked from Cathedral City’s art and design district. What will you find there now?

Lisa Marie Hart Shopping

Perez Art & Design District in Cathedral City is a treasure trove with incredible finds.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN

Price points run the gamut yet deals await in spades at the Perez Art & Design District. Several new showrooms have joined the pillars, locking in this block as a must-shop destination. Earmark a full day, empty your trunk, and shop the strip like celebrity designers and celebs in ball caps and athleisure do. 

Object Culture

Playful, colorful, and sophisticated, this gallery specializes in late-century and new-century modern. Barry Bryant and Johnny McLendon love abstract art, chic yet quirky furnishings, and statement lamps, all placed with “room to breathe and get to know the pieces.”

Zig Zig Zag Screens by the Campana Brothers for Edra, circa 2001; Hi Pad Dining Chairs by Jasper Morrison for Cappellini, circa 1999; Lucite game/dining table by Les Prismatiques of New York, circa 1980s.
“Bloop” sculptures in rubberized glaze over clay by Alina Hayes, 2020; “Rose Riff” acrylic-on-canvas painting by Andrew Mandolene, 2021; signed and numbered limited-edition Coral Lacquer Nesting Tables by Robert Kuo for McGuire, circa 2005.
Spaces

Dig your way through this trove of relics and wonders that’s as much fun as your grandma’s attic but with added perspective from various vendors. Books are major draw, as are the accessories and art that nearly reach to the ceiling.

Hedge 

A fierce following — and utmost discretion to their loyal fan base — has made Hedge both the first and last stop for clients, who often circle back for “just one more piece” before they leave Perez Road. Charles Pearson and Thomas Sharkey are collectors’ collectors, with an eye and heart for the rare and extraordinary.

Vintage brass-and-malachite handles, pulls, and knobs by Pepe Mendoza, circa 1950s; lychee wood table from Bali.
Rare original production John Dickinson African table lamp, circa 1979, with original shade (from the estate of George and Charlotte Schulz); “Aries Ram” by Matthew Frederick through James Bacchi Contemporary.
At Hōm  

The oldest shop on the row opened in 2001 and maintains its own workshop for custom work and refurbishing. The styling services they offer are evident in their “I’ll take the whole setup” displays.

1970s tufted velvet armchair on casters (one of a pair); smoked mirrored credenza; brushed brass table lamp (one of a pair); set of 1970s porcelain horses.
Mastercraft 1970s brass-and-mirror coffee table; vintage Dutch blue lava vessels by Peter Groenveld; vintage red fat lava vase by Fohr Keramik.
JC Studio

Charming Frenchman Jean Claude Huon traveled the world during his career with major fashion houses (including Pierre Cardin and Bill Blass) before turning a haute eye to curating a moody studio studded with French art and designers. His interiors have been published in Elle Décor, and his taste is magnifique.