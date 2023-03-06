Cathedral City’s Perez Road Art & Design District Is Full of Vintage Treasures

Price points run the gamut yet deals await in spades at the Perez Art & Design District. Several new showrooms have joined the pillars, locking in this block as a must-shop destination. Earmark a full day, empty your trunk, and shop the strip like celebrity designers and celebs in ball caps and athleisure do.

Object Culture

Playful, colorful, and sophisticated, this gallery specializes in late-century and new-century modern. Barry Bryant and Johnny McLendon love abstract art, chic yet quirky furnishings, and statement lamps, all placed with “room to breathe and get to know the pieces.”