Cathedral City’s Perez Road Art & Design District Is Full of Vintage Treasures

Perez Art & Design District in Cathedral City is a treasure trove with incredible finds.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN
Price points run the gamut yet deals await in spades at the Perez Art & Design District. Several new showrooms have joined the pillars, locking in this block as a must-shop destination. Earmark a full day, empty your trunk, and shop the strip like celebrity designers and celebs in ball caps and athleisure do.
Object Culture
Playful, colorful, and sophisticated, this gallery specializes in late-century and new-century modern. Barry Bryant and Johnny McLendon love abstract art, chic yet quirky furnishings, and statement lamps, all placed with “room to breathe and get to know the pieces.”
Spaces
Dig your way through this trove of relics and wonders that’s as much fun as your grandma’s attic but with added perspective from various vendors. Books are major draw, as are the accessories and art that nearly reach to the ceiling.
Hedge
A fierce following — and utmost discretion to their loyal fan base — has made Hedge both the first and last stop for clients, who often circle back for “just one more piece” before they leave Perez Road. Charles Pearson and Thomas Sharkey are collectors’ collectors, with an eye and heart for the rare and extraordinary.
At Hōm
The oldest shop on the row opened in 2001 and maintains its own workshop for custom work and refurbishing. The styling services they offer are evident in their “I’ll take the whole setup” displays.
JC Studio
Charming Frenchman Jean Claude Huon traveled the world during his career with major fashion houses (including Pierre Cardin and Bill Blass) before turning a haute eye to curating a moody studio studded with French art and designers. His interiors have been published in Elle Décor, and his taste is magnifique.