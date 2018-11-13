An enterprising landscape

Signs of growth appear at the northernmost point of the city with the emergence of The Crossings at Bob Hope and Interstate 10. This freeway-adjacent development on an annexed parcel of land will include a 98-room Best Western Plus Hotel, a McDonald’s, a Starbucks, a Taco Bell, and an Arco AM/PM fueling station. Further south, a new Ace Hardware store — one of the largest in the country — opened with great fanfare in April 2018, filling a space left vacant by the now-defunct Fresh & Easy grocery chain.

The City Council and the Economic Development Department have found it especially gratifying to turn the tide on vacant commercial properties. Two separate fitness facilities along Date Palm Drive have been helpful in this regard. In-Shape Fitness in Mission Plaza, at the corner of Gerald Ford, kicked things off and, more recently, Planet Fitness moved into an empty 20,000-square-foot space in the Cathedral City Marketplace at the corner of Dinah Shore. Other unoccupied locations around town that were bereft of tenants have also seen new restaurants and retailers bring them back to life.

The housing industry is making a comeback after a stagnant period, and The District at the Edge — a new gated community of 47 single-family homes straddling Palm Springs and Cathedral City — serves as a fine example. Phase one of this award-winning collection of homes that seamlessly melds midcentury and contemporary elements has sold out, and a second phase underway. Meanwhile, a developer is pursuing plans to build an additional 214 homes inside the gated Rio Del Sol community that were part of the original blueprint submitted more than 20 years ago.

The importance of public infrastructure cannot be underestimated, and Cathedral City has made substantial repairs to its roads and bridges over the past three years. In fact, it has invested more than $100 million in improvement projects throughout the city, reconstructing and resurfacing dilapidated streets and roadways. Other projects that are either upcoming or already underway include upgrades to the bridges along Date Palm Drive and Ramon Road and the commencement of a long-awaited bridge over Cathedral Canyon Drive at the wash. New directory and entry signs have also been installed at key points around the city.