Cathedral City: Where to Eat

Sol y Sombra offers a Spanish-fusion menu as the dining choice at The Paloma Resort in Cathedral City.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY KELLY VIDEL
Sol y Sombra
67670 Carey Road
Cathedral City
760-864-1177
thepalomaresort.com/dining
What’s better than tapas and tequila with friends? Tapas and tequila with friends by the pool. When a San Francisco–based hospitality group set out to revamp and open The Paloma Resort, they tapped local chef and dining guru Chad Gardner as a partner to helm the restaurant and bar.
Luchador Brewing Company
68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 140
Cathedral City
luchadorbrew.com
Housemade suds pair with Tijuana-style street food at this new brewery in downtown Cathedral City. Tacos, wings, esquites, and bacon-wrapped dogs are just some of the beer-friendly bites that co-owners Brent Miller and Jaime Benson first made popular at Luchador’s flagship location in Chino Hills. As with the flagship, patrons order their eats from a full-size food truck built into the space. Meanwhile, the on-site brew system can produce about 500 barrels a year.
Daniel’s Table
68327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Cathedral City
760-699-7072
danielstable.com
Following his grandma around the kitchen and in her garden as a child, Daniel Villanueva cultivated a passion for the culinary arts. That love for making food from scratch blossomed into Villanueva launching his own fine dining destination in the desert. Through Daniel’s Table, he collaborates with local farmers to develop menus that change weekly, using only the freshest and ripest ingredients in artful ways that are sure to dazzle.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Bubba's Bones & Brews
68525 Ramon Road
760-699-7231
bubbasbonesand brews.com
This trendy gastropub blends loaded barbecue with friendly service and craft brews. The dishes are heavy: The Mac Daddy burger is piled high with beef brisket, mac ’n’ cheese, barbecue sauce, and even more cheese on top; Bubba’s Burger comes with chorizo, bacon, cheese, and an over-easy egg; the large Barbarian pretzel, soft-baked in a brick oven, is as hefty as it sounds. You can also order meat by the pound. Check the chalkboard for the day’s bevy of available beer — there’s always a few rare labels on draft.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TONY'S BURGERS
Tony's Burgers
35903 Date Palm Drive
Cathedral City
760-832-7794
tonysburgers.com
This no-frills burger joint and bar slings almost three dozen beefy varieties, ranging from the classic with special sauce to the monstrous Hulk burger (for superheroes only, the menu claims). All are stacked tall and served with pickle spears and yellow peppers on the side. Fresh-cut fries come in a variety of flavors — yellow curry, truffle, blue cheese, and garlic are just a few — but you’ll also find fried avocado slices and made-to-order sweet potato fries on the menu, as well as a wide assortment of non-beef options like chicken sandos and shrimp tacos.
The Roost
68718 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 203
Cathedral City
760-507-8495
theroostcc.com
You know you’re in for a good time at this lively gay bar at the center of town, where all walks are welcome for regular showtune singalongs, karaoke nights, and drag entertainment. Patrons are invited to find a perch and “roost” — hang out with friends, meet a few new folks, and wash it all down with a stiff drink. The lounge serves simple Italian eats like beef carpaccio, sausage and peppers, mussels, and a variety of pasta dishes.
Salt Flats
68718 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 101
Cathedral City
442-342-4022
saltflatsfood.com
Diverse flavors from faraway destinations come together under one roof at Salt Flats in the heart of town — walking distance to Civic Center Plaza and the Mary Pickford theater. Inspired by distant deserts of the world, the small menu spotlights wholesome ingredients sourced from organic and biodynamic farms. Dishes range from St. Louis pork ribs with honey-sumac glaze to West African peanut stew to paprika butter chicken. Dinner service kicks off with happy hour, ideal for a light bite en route to a flick.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Azucena's Raspados y Ice Cream
68420 Ramon Road
Cathedral City
760-202-3920
If you’ve never had Mexican shaved ice, known as raspados, Azucena’s is the perfect spot to initiate yourself. The family-owned raspaderia prepares the sweet and sometimes spicy treats the traditional way: A machine shaves large blocks of ice into snow, which gets topped with housemade syrups crafted with fresh fruit and a bit of sugar. Flavors run the gamut from kiwi to coconut to the ever-popular mangonada (pictured), loaded with mango chunks, topped with chamoy (a sour fruit sauce) and Tajín (chili-lime salt), and commonly served with tamarind straws.