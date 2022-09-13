Cathedral City: Where to Eat

Luchador Brewing Company

68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 140

Cathedral City

luchadorbrew.com

Housemade suds pair with Tijuana-style street food at this new brewery in downtown Cathedral City. Tacos, wings, esquites, and bacon-wrapped dogs are just some of the beer-friendly bites that co-owners Brent Miller and Jaime Benson first made popular at Luchador’s flagship location in Chino Hills. As with the flagship, patrons order their eats from a full-size food truck built into the space. Meanwhile, the on-site brew system can produce about 500 barrels a year.

Daniel’s Table

68327 E. Palm Canyon Drive

Cathedral City

760-699-7072

danielstable.com



Following his grandma around the kitchen and in her garden as a child, Daniel Villanueva cultivated a passion for the culinary arts. That love for making food from scratch blossomed into Villanueva launching his own fine dining destination in the desert. Through Daniel’s Table, he collaborates with local farmers to develop menus that change weekly, using only the freshest and ripest ingredients in artful ways that are sure to dazzle.