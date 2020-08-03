Small Wonder

When we look at Sunvale, how much of you do we see?

I had a friend that said that… I thought this was an interesting observation from her. I’ve known her since graduate school. And she said, “This is almost like a complete self portrait installation because it talks about a lot of things that I think about.” And it incorporates some of the different genres and approaches to art making.

Have you had any issues with the weather damaging Sunvale?

Yes. They were flooded out I think it was at the first year. I always work that into the story. No physical harm came to any of the characters. They just pick back up. Wind destroyed a couple of the dwellings. They are little dwellings. I think that was the second year. So I always try to work that into the story somehow. One day, I was able to do a short film of a helicopter going over, and it was just a random thing. But I worked a story around that. It was right after the torrential rains we had. So I worked that little video of the helicopter going over into the helicopter was looking for more damage in Sunvale Village, and they sent out the troops to find one of the characters and stuff. So I try to take advantage of what’s given to me.

In addition to toys you find that are part of Sunvale, you also create pieces?

Most of the homes that they live in are created by me. Some of the little homes are stuck down in the dirt or weighted down with rocks. Many of them are also constructed and just set up. It depends. So some of the things that are assembled like the plywood pavilion, for example, made out of things that were just right there like pieces of plywood and old sticks. Somebody had done some tree trimming and left a bunch of sticks out there. So I worked that into a design. So actually, some are made in my studio, which is a separate space, and then some are made onsite.