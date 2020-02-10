Small Plates, Big Flavors

To be treated to the lifestyles of the rich and famous, one need go no further than the recently renovated Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa.

“We put $25 million into it,” said Erik Nygren, director of food and beverage. “Our positioning is tasteful Mediterranean summer home.” Its 23 acres of lush Mediterranean-inspired grounds feature gardens; waterfalls, and surrounding lakes; and its newly planted olive grove.

Once inside, one of the most remarkable and boldest feature, is the grand, Cinderella-style staircase that’s split in two at the top by a waterfall, each side elegantly arcing out until they meet once again at the bottom. It’s squeal worthy.