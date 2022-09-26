100 Years of History

Adobe homes have played vital role in the valley’s development. Their suitability in the desert environment has aided both the Indigenous population as well as immigrants to the valley. Thick earthen walls retain both heat and cool, regulating yearly temperatures. The design of the roof overhang and windows protect the home from rain and contribute to cooling in the summer. Although the adobe now has air conditioning, the house still retains its environment mitigating effects due to this design.

The current owners, architects Michael Burch and Diane Wilk, have redecorated in the original adobe style. “It is probably a bit fancier than what one would find in a working ranch house, but it is period appropriate,” says Wilk. “We have furnished the home with our own collection, many of which date from the period the house was constructed. We have tried to preserve as much of the original fabric of the house as we possibly can.” Many of the period pieces in the house are original to the valley, one in particular with a fascinating journey back home.